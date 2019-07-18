News

Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King With the Voice of Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa to release in uae!

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 07:30 PM

After having conquered hearts with ‘The Jungle Book’ in 2016, Disney is all set to present its legendary franchise and crown jewel - the live-action version of ‘The Lion King’ – with ground-breaking technology that re-imagines the greatest story ever told. Bringing alive the magnificence of the film in Hindi is none other than the King of Bollywood himself – Shah Rukh Khan; who pairs up with son – Aryan Khan to voice for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively.

The Hindi version will not only roar on Indian screens on 19th July but will also release in the UAE on the same date!

UAE has traditionally been a huge market for South Asian movie connoisseurs and especially boasts of a tremendous fan base for Shah Rukh Khan as well. With ‘The Lion King’ heralded as a big ticket Bollywood style entertainer, there has been colossal demand from the SRKians and Bollywood audiences from the UAE.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan speaks on this momentous occasion of being part of the hindi version of The Lion King and its release outside of India, “The Lion King is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. I am forever grateful and thankful to all my fans from the UAE, who have always showered their love on me, and I am ecstatic that they will be able to watch the Hindi version of The Lion King, a film that will always be close to my heart.”

The Hindi dubbed version of the live-action will see the biggest voices from the Indian Film Industry: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan (As Mufasa and Simba) along with Ashish Vidyarthi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra and Asrani rounding up the coterie for the character of Scar, Timon, Pumbaa and Zazu respectively, with vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik.

Directed by ‘Iron Man’ and ‘The Jungle Book’ fame director, Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most-anticipated films of recent times. The heroic coming-of-age journey will make it to the large canvas with a pioneering and game changing photo-real technology, using cutting-edge tools to make the musical drama come alive on the big screen.

Disney’s The Lion King releases on 19th July 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India, and in Hindi in UAE.


