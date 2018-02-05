Home > Movie News > Movie News
Hope to work for another two decades in the industry: Kareena Kapoor Khan

05 Feb 2018 07:45 PM

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is looking her best self these days after shedding all the extra weight after the birth of her son Taimur, says her journey in the film industry has been enriching and she would like to work for another two decades in Bollywood.

"It has been honorable and I would say enriching. It has been 18 years and still counting. I hope to work for another two decades," Kareena said in an interview.

Kareena, who made her acting debut in 2000 with "Refugee", has many successful films like "Jab We Met", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Talaash: The Hunt Begins...", "Yuva", "Omkara" and "Udta Punjab", to her credit. And she is also considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood.

After embracing motherhoood with the birth of her son, Taimur with husband Saif Ali Khan in December 2016, Kareena is now geared up for Shashanka Ghosh's "Veere Di Wedding", a romantic comedy co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The actress says she is excited about the film.

"It comes on June 1 and it is a summer watch. It is an exciting story about four friends. Also, there are two female producers onboard and that is also exciting. It's a different time in the industry as people are watching more women-centric films. This is a lot more fun and nothing serious. Hopefully, people will enjoy it," said Kareena.

When asked if there was any cat-fight with so many female faces in one film, the actress said, "That is just a myth. We all are friends. Rhea (Kapoor) is a very good friend of mine. The whole idea of the film was to show the story of four friends. It was so much fun and inspiring and even the film was shot with a lot of fun."

The actress walked the runway as the grand finale showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/ Resort 2018 on Sunday.

The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale brought together the best of Khanna's contemporary designs interspersed with the diverse nude palette that Lakme has come up with.

