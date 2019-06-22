This is how Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set ‘Shudh Desi’ love goals

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, whose upcoming film is '83, are one of the most adorable and hottest celebrity couples. Fans love their amazing chemistry and the duo never fails to give couple goals to their followers. The couple also never shy away from indulging in some online PDA, and also never leave a chance to praise and support each other and fans love them for the same.

On Wednesday evening, Deepika marked her presence at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, sporting a green ballooney dress. For the same, she even shared a photo. While the dress received a lot of flak, it is the caption that impressed Ranveer Singh.

While sharing her look on Instagram, the Padmaavat actress captioned it, "विशिष्ट आकृति धारण करना... wearing:@ashistudio." To which, her hubby quickly replied, saying, "Shuddh desi caption" Just when we were already delighted by this reply, the actress chose to floor us with her comeback. She wrote, "more like shuddh desi dil..."

Take a look below.