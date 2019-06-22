News

This is how Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set ‘Shudh Desi’ love goals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 02:50 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, whose upcoming film is '83, are one of the most adorable and hottest celebrity couples. Fans love their amazing chemistry and the duo never fails to give couple goals to their followers. The couple also never shy away from indulging in some online PDA, and also never leave a chance to praise and support each other and fans love them for the same.

On Wednesday evening, Deepika marked her presence at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, sporting a green ballooney dress. For the same, she even shared a photo. While the dress received a lot of flak, it is the caption that impressed Ranveer Singh.

While sharing her look on Instagram, the Padmaavat actress captioned it, "विशिष्ट आकृति धारण करना... wearing:@ashistudio." To which, her hubby quickly replied, saying, "Shuddh desi caption" Just when we were already delighted by this reply, the actress chose to floor us with her comeback. She wrote, "more like shuddh desi dil..."

Take a look below.

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shudh Desi, Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, Padmaavat, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Jun 2019 02:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sahil Anand busts tops myths surrounding him
Sahil Anand busts tops myths surrounding him | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs celebrate International Yoga Day

Celebs celebrate International Yoga Day
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

past seven days