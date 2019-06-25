News

This is how Suhana Khan partied with her girl gang

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2019 01:08 PM

MUMBAI:  Suhana Khan is one of the most followed celebrity kids. She has a huge fan following, and she is already a star on social media. She is known for her stylish looks, and she never fails to treat her followers with her pictures.

The daughter of megastar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in her last year of college in the UK after which, she will be returning to India and has plans to enter the Bollywood industry. Suhana’s pictures quickly go viral on social media. In the latest pictures that have hit the Internet, Suhana can be seen at what seems like a red, black and white themed party with her college friends. She can be seen sporting a black jumper with a red top. She teamed up her attire with black sneakers. She rounded off her look with braided hair and looked stylish. In the first picture, she can be seen posing along her girl gang whereas in the second one, all of her friends are seen huddled together and flashing happy faces.

Take a look at her pictures right here.

Tags > Suhana Khan, girl gang, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Moments before the culmination of DID: Battle of...

Moments before the culmination of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
24 Jun 2019 04:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Captain Nitin Kumar talks about his bond with co-captain Salman Ali
Captain Nitin Kumar talks about his bond with co-... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan

past seven days