This is how Suhana Khan partied with her girl gang

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is one of the most followed celebrity kids. She has a huge fan following, and she is already a star on social media. She is known for her stylish looks, and she never fails to treat her followers with her pictures.

The daughter of megastar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in her last year of college in the UK after which, she will be returning to India and has plans to enter the Bollywood industry. Suhana’s pictures quickly go viral on social media. In the latest pictures that have hit the Internet, Suhana can be seen at what seems like a red, black and white themed party with her college friends. She can be seen sporting a black jumper with a red top. She teamed up her attire with black sneakers. She rounded off her look with braided hair and looked stylish. In the first picture, she can be seen posing along her girl gang whereas in the second one, all of her friends are seen huddled together and flashing happy faces.

Take a look at her pictures right here.