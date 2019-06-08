News

Hrithik calls himself student on sets of 'Super 30'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 03:05 PM

MUMBAI: Sharing a behind the scenes photograph from "Super 30", Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has called himself a "student" on the sets of the film.

In the photograph shared on Friday, Hrithik is seen standing along with the entire cast on the film's set.

"My character was of a teacher but on this set I was a student. These are my 'Super 30'. I have learnt a lot from their hard work, dedication and enthusiasm," he captioned in Hindi.

The trailer of "Super 30", produced by Reliance Entertainment, was launched on June 4. The film will be releasing in theatres on July 12.

Hrithik is playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Super 30, Hrithik Roshan, student, photograph, IIT-JEE in Bihar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Sonam Kapoor[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sonam Kapoor trolled for...
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kareena Kapoor gets...
  • Salman Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman's '...
  • Why is 'Samundar mein naha ke' close to Zeenat Aman's heart[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Why is 'Samundar...
  • Toddler killed, eyes gouged, B-Town celebs urge action [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Toddler killed, eyes...
  • Malaika Arora[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Malaika Arora teases...

Recent Video
08 Jun 2019 03:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Married or Not? Tina Datta busts the myth around her marriage
Married or Not? Tina Datta busts the myth around... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Jun 2019 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Adhyayan Suman talks about his comeback on the big screen and digital front
Adhyayan Suman talks about his comeback on the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

past seven days