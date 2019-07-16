Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur did THESE odd JOBS before becoming actors

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur have become the talk of the town for their film, Super 30. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film released three days back and is doing wonders at the box-office.

Before the release of the film, both the actors had been on the promotional spree. During one such interview, Hrithik and Mrunal revealed the odd jobs they did to get the pocket money.

When the duo inaugurated the first episode of Zara Hatke On OTT platform Zee5, they were at their candid best. When they were asked about the odd jobs they have done in the past, Hrithik said, “I had to show some kind of talent to my mother (Pinky Roshan) to earn an allowance of Rs 30-50. I had to sing a song and she would give me Rs 20, which would become my pocket money. I really wanted to buy this Gray-Nicolls cricket bat, but it was for £15. My mother said it was too expensive and we didn’t have the money to buy it. So, I said, ‘Mumma, I will clean the whole house and the car.’ And, every time I did a chore like that, I would earn £1. In that manner, I earned the money and bought the bat.”

Mrunal shared, "I am really fond of drawing, painting, mehendi so I would draw mehendi on a groom's hand and earn money. Dad ke boot polish karte the and I'd get Rs 1.50, so aese kaafi paise bach jaate the and by the end of the day I'd have lots of chillars (change). Par mazaa aata tha uss zamane mein dad ke boot polish karna.”