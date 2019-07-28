News

Hrithik Roshan praises 'Super 30' co-actor Virendra Saxena

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan has praised his "Super 30" co-actor Virendra Saxena and admitted that working with him has been a rewarding experience.

Virendra, who essayed the role of Hrithik's father in "Super 30", shared a still from the film on Twitter and captioned it: "'Super 30'. Moments from shooting with Hrithik."

Hrithik replied: "Beautiful memories! Everyday with you on sets has been an enriching and rewarding experience, thank you for the 'Super 30' moments sir."

"Super 30" is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. The film has been declared tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Hrithik Roshan, Super 30, Uttar Pradesh, Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their experience while shooting
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi Singh's weight loss journey
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days