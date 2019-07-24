News

Hrithik's mom shakes a leg to 'Jugraafiya'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 03:33 PM

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has shared a video on Instagram, which captures his mother dancing to the song "Jugraafiya" from his latest release "Super 30", after a gruelling fitness session.

Hrithik shared the video on Monday evening from the gym. In the clip, his mom Pinky Roshan is seen lifting weights. Instead of taking a break after she is done, she goes on to groove to the popular number playing in the background.

He captioned it: "Wait for it... #championoflife #supermom #loveyoumama. Only a mother can express joy like this."

"Super 30" is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. The film has been declared tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Hrithik Roshan, Jugraafiya, Super 30, IIT-JEE aspirants, Vikas Bahlm, Nandish Sandhu, Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
24 Jul 2019 02:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Qualities of a typical Gujju married couple ft. Mansi Parekh and Malhar
Qualities of a typical Gujju married couple ft.... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
24 Jul 2019 02:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Who is most likely to? Ft. Angad Hasija
Who is most likely to? Ft. Angad Hasija | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Manish Naggdev
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days