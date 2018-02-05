I am already stereotyped: Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan says the youth connects with his kind of films like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and now "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and he doesn't care about being stereotyped.

"I am already stereotyped and I don't care about that," Kartik told when asked if he is not scared about being typecast by doing similar kind of roles.

"Audience has given us their love and I want to continue this journey as well. We have this connect with youth and they are always waiting for our films. I am blessed that so early in my career this happened. Monologue has got trendy. I did it twice and it worked second time also."

"The thing is that I am already working on certain projects and I don't want to change it as everybody is loving it," he added.

Kartik walked for designer Amit Wadhwa's label 'AW' that had a rich theme called "Treasure" but his concept was "Slow Future" for men's wear.

Using khadi and mulmul with touches of yesteryear, Amit splashed them with contemporary, hand embroidery along with interesting screen-printed details. The amazing reversible shirts told a fascinating dual story, while Nehru Jackets were sober but the draped pants spelt pure comfort.

Kartik sported a hand embroidered safari jacket teamed with a reversible shirt and parallel trousers with side box pleats on seams.