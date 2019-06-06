I am living the dreams I once saw: Eshanya Maheshwari

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television and Bollywood actors, who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

Bollywood is a dream for thousands out there, and one such actress, Eshanya Maheshwari, is all set to fulfill her dreams of seeing herself on the big screen. She will be debuting in the world of cinema with tentatively named film Kya Masti Kya Dhoom, which is currently in the post-production phase. The actress will be sharing screen space with Abhishek Bajaj, who recently debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, and Sultan fame Anant Vidhat.



She will be seen as a fun loving and chirpy girl. Speaking about this project, Eshanya said, 'I am very grateful to my director Chandrakant Singh, who believed in me and gave me an opportunity for this film. It was fun shooting with excellent actors like Abhishek and Anant Vidhat and veterans Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Johnny Lever, and Hemant Pandey. I have learned so much from them, and it was a wonderful ride.'



'I am super excited for this project to release, and I am happy that I am living the dreams I once saw,' concludes Eshanya.



Eshanya has been a fitness enthusiast and has been the face for many brands. She is also a travel blogger.



We wish the beautiful actress immense luck and success for her first innings.