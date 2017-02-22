I am playing a crucial role in Mandobasar Galpo: Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who is playing a psychiatrist in Tathagata Banerjee's upcoming film Mandobasar Galpo, says that his role is not just a guest appearance, it is more than that.

About his character, the actor said to media, “I am playing a crucial part in the film. I won’t call it a guest role because it is more than that. I appear at various junctures in the film and help Ahana (played by Paoli Dam), the central character of the film and Indrasish (Roy)’s character in solving a mystery.”

“My character, a psychiatrist, also helps them to overcome their own deep fears and insecurity. It might be a love story but there is a thriller element in it,” he added.

Commenting on the title of the film, he opined, “In the story there is love related obsessive disorder. Paoli’s character has an obsession (about love). The film can be called as a story of an obsessive love. I guess when someone’s love transforms into obsession, it is called as Mandobasa and that is why the title of the film is Mandobasar Galpo.”

The actor, who was earlier seen in flicks like Kahaani (Hindi) The Bong Connection (Bengali) and Bhooter Bhabishyat (Bengali), mentioned that the film brought the director and him together once again after a long time.

He quipped, “I know Tatha da since a very long time. I know him from the time when we both were into television. At that time I was acting in TV and also directing. Tatha da too was directing a few shows for TV back then. So, since those times we know each other. And it can be said that after a long time, via this film we got to reintroduce ourselves to each other.”

Produced by Eylex Motion Pictures, Mandobasar Galpo is slated to release in 24 March.

