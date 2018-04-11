I can't imagine life without acting: Kareena

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fourth generation actor from the Kapoor family, has said that she cannot imagine her life without acting.

Kareena interacted with the media after she received the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian Power Celebrity of the Year Award' at the Lokmat Maharastrian Of The Year award ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Kareena is regarded as one of the topmost actresses of Hindi film industry over the years earning box-office success, critical acclaim and many awards.

However, when asked whether she thought of foraying into other fields apart from acting, she said, "After 18 years of working in this profession, I don't think I can think about anything else because I always wanted to be an actor so, I can't imagine life without acting."

Sharing her feeling on receiving the award, she expressed, "Of course, each award is important. We always get awards for our work in films but when you get awarded by your own state as 'Maharashtrian Of The Year' with so many important dignitaries getting it, then, I think it becomes very special.”

"I am very proud of my state and city. I am a true Mumbaikar and I feel very humble to receive this honour," she added.

Kareena's 'Tashan' co-star Akshay Kumar also received 'Maharashtrian Of The Year' award at the ceremony.

Speaking about him, Kareena said, "I think there is no one more deserving than him (Akshay) because his choices of films are so brave. He tries to do something different in films with relevant topics."

Well-known personalities from politics, corporate, sports, Hindi and Marathi film industry, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis, attended the award ceremony.

Kareena will soon be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding which will be her first film post the birth of her son Taimur. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

(Source: IANS)