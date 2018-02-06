I don't believe in box office success, says Maniesh Paul

Actor and TV personality Maniesh Paul says he doesn't feel he has been stereotyped in the comic zone in showbiz.

"I don't think so that people have slotted me in the comic category. I am getting different kind of films like 'Ba Baaa Black Sheep', my next film. It's not just a comedy, it is a thriller," the actor shared.

"I am doing a lot of action in that. So people are giving me different kind of work and yes, I think till now I am doing decent in that," Maniesh told in a recorded response.

He has earlier featured in films like "Mickey Virus" and "Tere Bin Laden 2", which got a lukewarm response at the box office.

Asked if it bothers him, Maniesh said: "I don't only believe in box office success. I am an entertainer, and whatever comes my way, I give my 100 per cent. All I want is that people should love my films."