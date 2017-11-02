Eminent sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, says that scoring for the film ‘Shiraz: A Romance of India’ was a learning experience for her.

Shiraz is a rare Indian silent film shot during the British era in 1928. The British Film Institute's National Archive has restored it and Anoushka has scored for the same version. The London based musician is currently in India to promote the restored version of the film. British Council and BFI in partnership with Sangit Kala Mandir will screen the film tomorrow with a special live score by Anoushka.

Addressing the media today (2 November) in Kolkata, the Sitarist said, “I have composed as part of my albums with my own music but I have never scored for a film before. So that was something completely new, which was very challenging and I think I learnt a lot as a musician and as an artist. So, it was wonderful to do this.”

“The fascinating thing about the project as a musician was to score for a film and simultaneously prepare for a live concert. I had to design the score with the live concert in mind,” she added.

The multi Grammy nominated composer also mentioned that she was very conscious while composing as this was going to be screened for today’s audiences, while the shooting was done during the early 20th century. She shared that a variety of instruments have been used for the composition.

Considering the significance of Taj Mahal and the epic love story, as an award winning musician, did she feel pressurized while scoring for the film?

The graceful lady replied with her charming smile, “Any big piece of work is something I feel responsible too, so I always hope that I can give my best. There was a different responsibility here; it’s about a film that’s being restored. So for example, in London, it was a part of this massive London Film Festival. I hope that the music does justice to the film. Obviously there is an element of responsibility involved. But throughout my career I had been working under pressure and so I know how to do that.”

When asked about her expectations from the Kolkata audience, she remarked, “I do not have expectations, I have hopes. My hope is that people enjoy my performance, the film and the music.”

It wouldn’t be much of an exaggeration to say that the audience will surely enjoy her performance!

