I loved to get naked, says Avengers' star Chris Pratt on being a stripper

Actor Chris Pratt has come a long way from his days stripping and living in a van to become one of Hollywoods most lovable, and bankable, action stars.

The actor, who has two blockbusters in theaters this summer with Avengers: Infinity Wars and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, is poised for another profitable year.

Listed as the fifth "best actor for the buck" by Forbes last year, Pratt raked in $43 million over the past two years, according to the outlet, and is expected to make $10 million for the new Jurassic World movie alone, reports Variety.com.

While the actor grew up in a blue collar household and was homeless for a time, he always knew he'd be successful and famous one day.

"My high school wrestling coach reminds me about this time I came into his office and he said, ‘Chris, what do you want to do with yourself?' "Pratt told Entertainment Weekly in 2014.

He added, "I was like, ‘I don't know, but I know I'll be famous and I know I'll make a tons of money’."

Still, Pratt had no idea how he was going to accomplish that. "I've never really had a plan," he told people.com in 2014. "I've always been a bit of a ham, I guess."

Growing up in Lake Stevens, Wash., he cultivated his charm by selling blackberries door-to-door. As of 2014, Pratt's mother was still working at a Safeway grocery store, and his father, who died that same year, was a gold miner who later worked in construction.

Pratt studied acting at a local community college for half a semester, but dropped out when he saw what he thought was a good money making opportunity, reports people.com.

At 19, he began working as a stripper. "I was always a very much naked person. I loved to always get naked. I was very free, so I thought, I may as well get paid," he told Buzzfeed in 2013.

Pratt gave up the stripper life when a friend invited him to live off the land in Hawaii. "I had a friend who was like, ‘Dude, you've got to come out here,' " Pratt told EW. "We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream."