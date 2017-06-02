Hot Downloads

If Modi had a problem, he would've told Priyanka: Sunny Leone

02 Jun 2017 05:56 PM
TellychakkarTeam

Actress Sunny Leone has supported Indian actress Priyanka Chopra after she was trolled on social media for wearing a short dress when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

Sunny, who was present at the launch of animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals' newest vegetarian campaign in Mumbai on Thursday, said: "I believe that we have elected a very smart man to be the Prime Minister of India. He is so smart, so intelligent and so outspoken that if he had a problem with it (Priyanka wearing a short dress) he would tell Priyanka. But he didn't."

She finds it wrong that people judge others by the clothes they wear.

"I know she (Priyanka) gives back to society. I know she is good to people. So let's judge her based on her actions and not by her clothes," she said. 

Celebrities have refrained from voicing their opinions about the episode, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan who refused to comment on the same by saying: "Neither am I the Prime Minister nor am I Priyanka Chopra."

Talking about who she gets inspired by in life, Sunny said: "I don't get inspired by a particular person. I get inspired by business people and people who are successful who do something outside the box. I get inspired by people like Salman Khan who has an amazing clothing line and does lot of charity... That is very inspiring."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra, Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan,

