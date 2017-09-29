Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was earlier forced to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut for taking a dig at her through the "nepotism rocks" act at the IIFA Awards, says he himself is against the term and feels it leads to mediocrity.

"There are a lot of things that get overhyped, but I think a lot of people feel very strongly about things like this (nepotism). They are privileged people and life can be very unfair to them. So, it's good to discuss this. For the record, whatever jokes were made (on the award show), I have already explained my side," Saif told IANS here on Thursday while promoting his forthcoming film "Chef".

"I am very against nepotism and I think it leads to a lot of mediocrity. But, I still don't understand whether star children fell under nepotism or whether the talent is somewhere the key.

"But, definitely being a star kid gets you in the door easily. Then again it depends when people will put their money on you, then you must get it back. The bottom line is -- talent is good, nepotism is bad," added the actor, who is son of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Kangana was among the first ones who raised her voice against the existing nepotism in the entertainment industry and called filmmaker Karan Johar a "flag bearer of nepotism" on his popular chat show "Koffee With Karan".

Later, Karan along with Saif and actor Varun Dhawan poked fun at Kangana at the IIFA Awards in July by saying that "nepotism rocks". The three of them later apologised for their act.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, "Chef" is slated for a release on October 6.

(Source: IANS)