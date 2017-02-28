I'm a huge fan of Salman Khan: Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who will next be seen in "Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana", says he is a huge fan of superstar Salman Khan since childhood.

"My character's name is Veer and I would like to tell you that I watch each and every film of Rajshree, I am a big fan of their all movies, especially all the movies done by Salman Khan for Rajshree... I am huge fan of Salman Khan since childhood," Gurmeet said in a statement.

Gurmeet shared that when Manish Harishankar -- director of "Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana" -- came to him with the film's script, the first thing he did was to see all Salman's movies once again.

"It was like a homework for me," he said.

Gurmeet, who was last seen onscreen in the 2016 film "Wajah Tum Ho", says his character from "Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana" is like Salman Khan's popular character Prem.

"Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana" also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah, Akshara Haasan and Saurabh Shukla.

(Source: IANS)