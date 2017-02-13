I'm not fashion conscious, says Sushmita Sen

She has always been lauded for her confidence and for making style statements, but actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen says she isn’t a fashion conscious person.

“I don’t know if I am fashion conscious, because I don’t follow the seasons. I have no rules to fashion. If green is in fashion, you’ll probably find me in orange. So I would not call myself fashion conscious, but I am fashion aware,” Sushmita told IANS in an e-mail interview.

The actress says if she chooses to follow a trend, she would probably be good at it.

Why?

“Because I love shopping and I love being aware of the fashion trends… But I don’t necessarily follow it,” she added.

The 41-year-old actress says the word “stylish” can be associated more with her.

“I definitely have a style of my own… Fashion conscious, not so much,” she said.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen onscreen in 2010 in the Bollywood film “No Problem” and in a Bengali film “Nirbaak”.

(Source: IANS)