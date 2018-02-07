Irrfan Khan gears up for the sequel of Hindi medium

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan recently won two back-to-back Best Actor Awards at Filmfare and Screen Awards for his performance in Hindi Medium this year. Now we have just learned that the sequel to Hindi Medium has been confirmed and would go on floors in August with Irrfan Khan essaying the role of a Delhi-based businessman Raj Batra who aspire to give his daughter the best education.

According to a source, “The story flash-forwards by a decade so five-year-old Pia will be in her teens now, around 15-16 years. The story will be a fresh take on the Indian educational system with little reference to the original.” Also, Director Saket Chaudhary won't be a part of this sequel.



Dinesh Vijan who produced the film with Bhushan Kumar and recently inked a multiple-project film deal with him will once again produce the film with the T-Series.