It’s necessary to engage audience more than entertaining them: Nandita Das

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2018 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor-director Nandita Das, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Manto, says that more than entertaining the audience, it is necessary to engage them with the film.

Nandita was interacting with the media here during the third edition of the WCRC Idea-fest 2018 awards.

Talking about audience reaction to trailer of the film, Nandita said, "People used to think that it's a period film which is set in 1940s and Nandita only makes serious type of films. But with the response to the trailer, we came to know that lot of people relate themselves with the film. We often think that there should be only entertainment in a film but I think it is necessary to engage the audience. If the audience gets engaged then they don't try to figure out whether the film has songs or dance in it."

Talking about the storyline, Das, who previously directed Firaq, said, "It's a story of the writer and the obstacles of his life and thereasons why he left Mumbai which he used to love so much and later shifted to Lahore (Pakistan) and what kind of stories he wrote in his life so, we have also shown glimpses of his stories."

Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title character of Indo-Pakistani author-writer Saadat Hasan Manto along with Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.

The film is produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

It is releasing on 21 September.

