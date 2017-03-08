It was fun to play non-living character in 'Phillauri': Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma who is playing a ghost bride in her second production "Phillauri" says it was fun to play a "non-living" character.



"It was fun to play a non-living character because normally we play characters which are in the flesh and its boring to portray a living character in each film. You should keep doing a different thing. I think I've represented the ghost community well," she said in an interview on Tuesday.



The "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" actress ventured into production with 2015 thriller "NH-10" and is now gearing up for her banner's (Clean Slate Films) next project "Phillauri".



When asked about what she enjoys the most, the 28-year-old actress said, "I enjoy both. I have realised that when I have too many responsibilities on me, I perform better. Acting and producing both are very different things. Like when I am on set I just do my job and when I am producing a film I have to collaborate with ALL, right from the inception of a film. Both are going well for me."



Anushka who seems to be quite happy with the "encouraging response" from the industry said, "I feel very happy when the audience and industry people say good things about 'Phillauri'."



The story revolves around a young man who has come to Punjab to get married, but a local priest says he will have to get married to a tree first in order to combat the bad setting of his stars.



The tree happens to be the home of Shashi's (Anushka Sharma's character) spirit. Incidentally, he gets married with the spirit. The spirit also has a flashback, which showcases a love story between Shashi and her fiance.



Directed by Anshai Lal, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and is releasing on March 24.

(Source: IANS)