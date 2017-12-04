Hot Downloads

It's always good to romance: Salman Khan

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2017 01:48 PM
04 Dec 2017 01:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood star, Salman Khan, who will soon be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai  as an action hero with a romantic touch says that it's always good to romance.

"It is not good to fight, but always good to romance," Salman said on his role in the Ali Abbaz Zafar directorial. The movie also features Katrina Kaif.

Their latest song Dil diyan gallan, a love ballad shot in a classic Yash Chopra reminiscent setup, has been loved by fans.

Salman said that the fate of Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to the 2012 released  will be known soon.

"It is coming out on December 22. Two songs have been released and they are really good. Everyone has really appreciated the songs. And now on December 22, we will find out the destiny of the film," Salman added.

Salman has not been in good health and lack of rest is not helping him at all.

"The environment is not suiting me these days. I am suffering from viral, which refuses to leave me because I am not getting any break.
I was at a Summit recently, then I graced IFFI, and I have to host Bigg Boss on the weekends. And on top of that, the Tiger Zinda Hai dubbing is going on. So, I am not getting any rest."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbaz Zafar, Yash Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Bigg Boss, Ek Tha Tiger,

