It's because of Salim Khan that I became Shah Rukh Khan: SRK

MUMBAI:
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
, who marked his presence at the grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted game show "Dus Ka Dum 3
", says he owes his success and fame to Salman's father, a veteran screenwriter Salim Khan
.
The 52-year-old actor, Shah Rukh said in a statement: "The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman's place where Salim Khanji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan'. I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go."
Shah Rukh participated in the show with actress Rani Mukerji. They relived memories of their film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
" with Salman, who had done a cameo role in the film.
