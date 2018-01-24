Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

It's over: Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt no longer a couple

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2018 01:45 PM
24 Jan 2018 01:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Yes, we heard it right! With the rumours floating in the air about Alia’s relationship status, we now know it all. The cute face of Bollywood is single again. And we heard it from the gorgeous actress herself when he called her godfather Karan Johar on his show calling Karan on 104.8 Ishq FM to seek some advice.

KJo who has been donning the RJ’s hat quite well, has been receiving calls from the B-town celebs for relationship advice on the show. Similar was the case with Alia who was feeling lonely in the new year while seeing people around her with celebration plans. Alia asked Kjo what should single people like her do when they feel lonely to which her mentor replied with much ease, “You are a great person with great friends around. Alia you have such an amazing vibe of your own, you don’t need a boyfriend to feel complete. You can have a great time with your own thoughts. Own yourself, create your own vibe and atmosphere.”

Looks like this multi-talented actress is single to mingle again. Boys, are you listening?

Tags > Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, relationship status, No longer a Couple, Bollywood, Karan Johar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Lohri celebrations in Kundali Bhagya

Lohri celebrations in Kundali Bhagya
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

TV queen Divyanka Tripathi launches "...

TV queen Divyanka Tripathi launches "Eggsplore"
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days