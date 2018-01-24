It's over: Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt no longer a couple

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Yes, we heard it right! With the rumours floating in the air about Alia’s relationship status, we now know it all. The cute face of Bollywood is single again. And we heard it from the gorgeous actress herself when he called her godfather Karan Johar on his show calling Karan on 104.8 Ishq FM to seek some advice.

KJo who has been donning the RJ’s hat quite well, has been receiving calls from the B-town celebs for relationship advice on the show. Similar was the case with Alia who was feeling lonely in the new year while seeing people around her with celebration plans. Alia asked Kjo what should single people like her do when they feel lonely to which her mentor replied with much ease, “You are a great person with great friends around. Alia you have such an amazing vibe of your own, you don’t need a boyfriend to feel complete. You can have a great time with your own thoughts. Own yourself, create your own vibe and atmosphere.”

Looks like this multi-talented actress is single to mingle again. Boys, are you listening?