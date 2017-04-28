I've always been a motorsport enthusiast, says Gul Panag

Which love story is your current favourite?
Actress Gul Panag says she is passionate about motorsports.
The actress on Wednesday joined Mahindra Racing (which is part of Mahindra & Mahindra group which is into Formula E car racing) in Barcelona to learn to drive a Formula E car. Mahindra Racing via a statement announced that she became the first Indian woman to drive a Formula E car.
"I have been a motorsport enthusiast forever... I was extremely delighted to hear that there is going to be an electric race... I have shoved my racing ambassadorship down Mahindra's throat because I am such a big fan," Gul said in a statement.
She added: "I think this for me is like being at home. Over the years I have seen a lot and have gained more experiences but I just feel like all of that is when I could come here."
(Source: IANS)
