I've been judged since my early B'wood days: Kangana

19 Jul 2019 01:45 PM

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut says she has always been judged by people -- especially in her early days in Bollywood -- and that people have always propagated "crazy stories" about her.

"I have been judged, especially in my early days when I was new in the industry. Everybody used to judge me, maybe because I am from the mountains and people don't have an idea of life in those places. People would have all sorts of crazy ideas about me," Kangana told a leading publication.

All set for the release of her next film "JudgeMentall Hai Kya", National Award-winning actress Kangana says that she does not relate to the film's title, imnsisting she is not at all judgemental about others.

"I don't think I am a judgemental person. I am quite unassuming that way," Kangana said, who reunites with her "Queen" co-star Rajkummar Rao after five years on screen in her latest film , which is set to release on July 26.

(SOURCE :IANS)


