'Jabariya Jodi' release pushed to August 9

MUMBAI: The release date of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer "Jabariya Jodi" has been postponed for the fourth time. The film will now hit screens on August 9.



"Jabariya Jodi" was first scheduled to release on May 17 but was pushed to July 12 when Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" released. It was then pushed again for August 2 release.



Sources close to the makers of the film say that the decision was taken after considering that there are too many releases on August 2 and previously released films like "JudgeMentall Hai Kya" are enjoying a solid run.



Adding to that, exhibitors across India came together and requested the makers to move ahead to August 9 to avoid clutter. "Jabariya Jodi" will now enjoy a solo release.



Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi" is based on 'Pakadwa Vivah' (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.



(Source: IANS)