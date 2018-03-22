Bollywood superstar Salman Khan believes that Jacqueline Fernandez who has performed on the re-made version of Ek Do Teen, originally performed by Madhuri Dixit, has done full justice to the famous song. Sharing the link to the video on his official Twitter handle, Salman wrote, "Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie dance to our songs. Make us proud and keep the songs alive and fans listening, dancing and having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!" He also praised Varun Dhawan who played the double role in Judwaa 2 that released last year; the remake of Salman's cult film Judwaa. What do youn think of Jackqueline Fernandez?
