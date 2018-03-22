Bollywood superstar Salman Khan believes that Jacqueline Fernandez who has performed on the re-made version of Ek Do Teen, originally performed by Madhuri Dixit, has done full justice to the famous song. Sharing the link to the video on his official Twitter handle, Salman wrote, "Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie dance to our songs. Make us proud and keep the songs alive and fans listening, dancing and having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!" He also praised Varun Dhawan who played the double role in Judwaa 2 that released last year; the remake of Salman's cult film Judwaa. What do youn think of Jackqueline Fernandez?

The remake of Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline and Prateik Babbar is a part of the upcoming film Baaghi 2. The song was originally picturised on Madhuri in the film Tezaab, choreographed by Saroj Khan. After the song released on YouTube on 19 March, the video received negative feedback from fans on social media. Jacqueline will soon to be seen in the upcoming film Race 3 opposite Salman. (Source: IANS)