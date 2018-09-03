News

On Janamaashtami, Imitiaz announces a film on Radha-Krishna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will write and direct a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. It will be produced by his Window Seat Films LLP along with Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment.

The love story is an epic that has travelled down generations and folklore transcending the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition.

The film is one of Imtiaz's long-cherished projects and the research is currently underway.

"I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of the Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna," Imtiaz said in a statement.

While this epic will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.

What do you think of Imtiaz Ali?

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said, "The story of Radha Krishna is one the most fascinating love stories of all times and Imtiaz is India's most accomplished filmmaker in this space.

"In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language. Imtiaz's idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey.

"We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature.

