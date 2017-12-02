Janhvi, Ishaan begin Dhadak journey

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday said that Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and veteran actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor have embarked on their "Dhadak" journey.

Karan is backing the film, an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, through his banner Dharma Productions.

"The journey of Dhadak begins today! Janhvi and Ishaan, Shashank Khaitan (director of the film)," Karan tweeted on Friday.

Karan also shared an image in which the lead pair is seen sitting against the railing as they face their backs to the camera. Janhvi is wearing a vibrant pink hued ensemble and Ishaan in a blue kurta.

Dhadak is being shot in Udaipur as the film has Rajasthan as the backdrop. Sridevi has also joined Janhvi on the sets of her first movie.

While Dhadak will mark Janhvi's foray into Bollywood, Ishaan is making his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set movie Beyond The Clouds.

Ishaan's brother and actor Shahid Kapoor? also took to Twitter to post: "...And when did he grow up. Didn't even realise."

Dhadak is scheduled to release in July next year.