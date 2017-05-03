Jealousy helped Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik's friendship survive

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says his friendship of 42 years with actor and film director Satish Kaushik survived not because of love, but thanks to "open jealousies".

Satish had re-tweeted the trailer of Anupam's international film "The Big Sick" and captioned it: "Congrats. Proud and very very jealous of you my best friend."

To that, Anupam replied: "Hahaha! Our friendship has survived for 42 years because of our open jealousies, not because of love. Aapki jealousy mein bahut pyar hai (Your jealousy also has a lot of love)."

Satish, who has worked with Anupam in films like "Daddy", "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai", "Ram Lakhan" and "Jamai Raja" among many others, said: "Absolutely right... To grow in life and make friendship stronger you have to be jealous of your friends. Love forever."

"The Big Sick", which is a romantic comedy film directed by Michael Showalter, also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano, Holly Hunter and Zoe Kazan.

(Source: IANS)