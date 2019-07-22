News

John Abraham roots for the cause of animals

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: Actor-producer John Abraham feels there is a need to change mindset when it comes to how we treat animals. He adds that animals should be treated at par with human beings.

"Animals should be treated at par with human beings," said John, who has extended support to the cause by featuring in the video of the song, "Unleash", sung by iAmAnimal, whose real name is Kunal Avanti.

"The hero of the music video 'Unleash', in which I feature with Jacqueline Fernandez, is the cause of animal welfare and, all the credit goes to Kunal Avanti for creating it. I don't support cutting down trees and hampering wildlife for the sake of development," he added.

According to John, those in power must raise their voice in support of the "defenceless".

"I try and correct people in my way. In our country, when a child sees a dog, he is taught that it can bite, but there is nothing more loyal than a dog. So, it is the mindset that must be changed," he added.

The actor continued: "I am against hunting, and certainly don't it when people throw stones at or beat animals. I'd love to use my force to knock such people out cold. The music video is not about asking people to turn vegan. It's about treating animals humanely. We all need to lend a voice to the ones that don't have one, and we all need to fight for a healthier planet."

(Source: IANS)

