News

John, Emraan to star in Sanjay Gupta's gangster film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 06:13 PM

Mumbai: Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen starring in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama film.

"It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making -- gangster dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home," Gupta said in a statement.

The director has previously worked with John in films like "Shootout At Wadala" and "Zinda".

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

The yet-untitled epic gangster saga is produced by Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Source: IANS

Tags > John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Gupta's gangster film, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
11 Jun 2019 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
These celebrities are said to be a part of Colors Bigg Boss 13
These celebrities are said to be a part of Colors... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Ramji Gulati's "Tere Bin Kive...

Launch of Ramji Gulati's "Tere Bin Kive" starring Faisu and Jannat Zubair Rehmani
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aalesha
Aalesha
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija

past seven days