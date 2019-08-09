Jubin's worst nightmare is waking up as Kangana

MUMBAI: What is Jubin Nautiyal's nightmare? Waking up as actress Kangana Ranaut, replies the singer.



In an episode of a chat show, Nautiyal was asked what would he do if he woke up as the "Queen" star.



To this, Jubin responded: "Waking up as Kangana Ranaut would be a nightmare. I'll try and wake myself up again."



Nautiyal, known for songs like "The Humma song" and "Bawara mann", also opened up about his experience of shifting to Mumbai from Dehradun.



"I didn't come to Mumbai to struggle. I always felt that if I am struggling with music, I am in the wrong profession. I shouldn't be struggling with my profession; I should have fun," he said.



Talking on trend of actors singing and remixing, he said: "None of the actors who sing are good at singing. Tanishk Bagchi is a composer who needs to be more original."



The singer opened up on the chat show, "By Invite Only".

(Source: IANS)