Kangana Ranaut to be replaced with Maera Mishra!

08 Apr 2019 06:29 PM

Adhyayan who left everyone pleasantly surprised with his Aaya Na Tu 2.0 which has crossed over 1.7 milion views in 14 days on his music channel as music.

He is all set recreate his cult track from  his film raaz 2.

While Kangana will be replaced by Maera Mishra, Adhyayan will be singing directing and acting in the song! 

‘It’s talks about the eternity of love..it will take u through myriad emotions of love where there is happiness love smiles and tears Says Adhyayan.

He further adds, ‘Music for me is an expression of love and life.

Adhyayan also launched is own music channel AS Music with Aaya Na Tu 2.0 

He hopes to give an opportunity to many new talents and nurture them .

