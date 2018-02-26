Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Kangana Ranaut wants patriotic boyfriend

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2018 04:55 PM

Mumbai: Every queen wishes to have certain qualities in her king. Some may wish to have a tall, dark and handsome one where as some want him to be humorous one. And just like any other girl our own 'Queen of Indian Cinema,' Kangana Ranaut wishes her king to be patriotic.

At a recent talk show, Actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy breathing life into the story of Rani Laxmibai through her most awaited film 'Manikarnika' discussed the kind of boyfriend she wants.

When asked how she is known to be very patriotic, "I have been like this always. I love my country, my motherland and I think I will break up if my boy friend is not patriotic,” She laughed.

“If he cant be dedicated towards his motherland, I don’t think he would be dedicated to me. Mother earth is very dear to me. I am not Hindu, Muslim or Christian, I am only an Indian.” She further added.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana is shooting the last schedule of 'Manikarnika' in Bikaner. The film is slated to release later this year.

Tags > Kangana Ranaut, Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika, Queen of Indian Cinema,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Feb 2018 08:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Legendary Sridevi's charisma over the years
Legendary Sridevi's charisma over the years | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Rithvick Dhanjani

Hawa Mein Udhta Jaaye

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days