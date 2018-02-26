Kangana Ranaut wants patriotic boyfriend

Mumbai: Every queen wishes to have certain qualities in her king. Some may wish to have a tall, dark and handsome one where as some want him to be humorous one. And just like any other girl our own 'Queen of Indian Cinema,' Kangana Ranaut wishes her king to be patriotic.

At a recent talk show, Actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy breathing life into the story of Rani Laxmibai through her most awaited film 'Manikarnika' discussed the kind of boyfriend she wants.

When asked how she is known to be very patriotic, "I have been like this always. I love my country, my motherland and I think I will break up if my boy friend is not patriotic,” She laughed.

“If he cant be dedicated towards his motherland, I don’t think he would be dedicated to me. Mother earth is very dear to me. I am not Hindu, Muslim or Christian, I am only an Indian.” She further added.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana is shooting the last schedule of 'Manikarnika' in Bikaner. The film is slated to release later this year.