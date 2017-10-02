National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut has bought a new bungalow on Pali Hill, Bandra here. She is planning to utilize the space for her production house.



The new bungalow has 565 sq.ft parking space, and according to her spokesperson, "the property will be used as office space for Kangana's production house called Manikarnika Films".



The bungalow is located on Nargis Dutt road, ground plus three-storey structure. It is reportedly worth Rs 20.7 crore. The registration was done in September.



The actress is currently busy shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.