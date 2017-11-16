There have been a lot of controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan and no matter what Rangoli had always made it a point to stand by her sister in times of distress. however amidst all the controversies the almighty has blessed them with a reason to smile and be happy!

Yes, kangana has now become an aunt as Rangoli is blessed with a baby boy. and what's more? The little toddler has quite an impressive name. Rangoli and her husband Ajay have named their little bundle Prithvi Raj Chandel.

Rangoli and Ajay knew each other since childhood. Theirs was a love marriage in 2011. After 6 years of matrimonial bliss, they have now added parenthood in the blend.

initially after marriage the couple were based in Delhi but soon they shifted to Mumbai and Rangoli started accompanying her sister to outdoor film shoots.

It has not been long since Rangoli was in the news not because of anything else but because she took a stand for her sister in the whole Kangana and Hrithik feud. Rangoli has remained unwavered against all the industry threats and indignant tweets against herself and her sister. the entire country has seen a lot many shades of the lady and it now it is established that alongwith her sister she too has the capacity to take things in her stride and give it back to the ones who deserve a befitting reply!

Her Twitter rants against Bollywood biggies like Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor when they sided Hrithik Roshan on the fuss. She also took Karan Johar head on as she supported Kangana staunchly in the whole nepotism debate that spread like wildfire across the nation.

Take a look at the beautiful picture Rangoli shared on her Twitter account

Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel pic.twitter.com/5k7JcUBV15 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017