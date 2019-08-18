Kapil Kaustubh Sharma to launch Zeenat Aman’s son Zahaan Khan

MUMBAI: Following the footsteps of many A-Listers of Bollywood, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma is set to launch Zeenat Aman’s son Zahaan Khan in his upcoming film Dunno Y: Love Is Love.

The evergreen actress and model Zeenat Aman is carrying on the long term working association with Sharma family. Back in 90's she has worked with Kapil's father K.C.Sharma.



This film will be starring some great actors like Kitu Gidwani, Mona Ambegaonkar, Zareena Wahab, Yuvraaj Parashar, Sahajahan and many more from the Indian cinema in this film. A small glimpse of this film was recently screened at Kashish Film Festival.



When asked about working with Zahaan the director Kapil Sharma congratulated him saying “Zahaan is a great composer and has a bright future in Bollywood. It was a good experience working with him and I wish him all the very best for all his future projects.”



The film Dunno Y: Na Jaane which started in 2010 has now reached to his third part Dunno Y: Love is Love creating a special place in audience heart. The film is directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma and produced by Yuvraaj Parashar. The forthcoming film will be released digitally as well as theatrical in the future.