Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has thanked megastar Amitabh Bachchan for lending his "dynamic" voice for his forthcoming film "Firangi".

Kapil said Big B has made his film "big" with his powerful voice.

"Dear sir Amitabh Bachchan, thank you so so much. Just saw and can't explain how big you made our movie with your powerful and dynamic voice," Kapil tweeted.

"Firangi", releasing on Friday, is set in the 1920s' Punjab, and the story revolves around an Indian villager who faces trouble while serving the British government.

It is directed by Rajiev Dhingra and also stars Ishita Dutta. The film was shot primarily in Punjab and Rajasthan.