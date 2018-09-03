News

Karan Johar’s advices Jhanvi Kapoor to not take social networking site trolls seriously!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: ISHQ 104.8 FM’s popular show Calling Karan season 2 have been receiving rave reviews for its beguiling concept. The multi talented host Karan Johar has been much appreciated and looked forward to by the listeners for his relationship advices.

Along with the listeners, even the B’town celebrities seek guidance from Karan. One such caller on the show was the gorgeous Jhanvi Kapoor. Tired with the social networking site trollers, she reached out to Karan to know on how to deal with them, “I have one really important piece of advice that I need from you. All of us are on Instagram, Twitter etc. and you know that trolling is a very prevalent thing on all these social media websites, how should I deal with it?”

Karan had a super suggestion for Jhanvi, “I have discussed this with you time and again just learn to be amused by them. They are a group of lonely, unhappy, unattractive, unemployed people who don’t need to give you any input and advice. They are just angry and upset because of their circumstance and they just can’t bare the fact that you are in a poised, beautiful, wonderful, privileged position.

 

Tags > Calling Karan Season 2, Jhanvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, social networking, Troll.,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal's family outing...

Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal's family outing to Maldives will leave you envious!
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
03 Sep 2018 05:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rannvijay & Sunny revels different types of couples in Splitsvilla
Rannvijay & Sunny revels different types of... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days