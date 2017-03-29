Karan Johar takes his twins home

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday took home his surrogate twins Roohi and Yash after they spent over seven weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of a hospital here.



Karan came to receive his children on Wednesday afternoon, a source from the Surya Mother & Child Hospital told IANS.



The children were under the care of Bhupendra Avasthi, the director of the hospital.



"The children were admitted on February 7. They were born premature at 30 weeks. They are now 37 weeks old. Today was the 50th day of their admission to the hospital," the source said.



In some photographs doing rounds over social media, Karan can be seen wearing an all black ensemble while leaving the hospital with his children.



Earlier this week, Karan said over social media that those who have premature babies should not get discouraged.



The "My Name is Khan" director shared that he wants to reach out to people about the virtues of neonatal intensive care for premature children.



"Millions of preemies are born every year... but babies are resilient. With the right kind of care, they stand just as good a chance of survival as anyone else," Karan wrote.



"If your baby is a preemie, don't be discouraged. Seek help... Don't lose faith, don't lose heart," he added.

