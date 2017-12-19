Hot Downloads

Karan Johar wraps up shooting of 'Love and Lust'

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2017 12:56 PM
19 Dec 2017 12:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Filmmaker Karan Johar has concluded shooting for Love And Lust, a series of short films.

They feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia and Kiara Advani. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director also shared a still from his film.

Karan on Monday tweeted: "And that's a wrap on Love and Lust, series of short films produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and will have four short films by Anurag Kashyap, Dibaker Bannerjee, Zoya Akhtar and myself. My film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Neha Dhupia."

The short film for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar features actress Bhumi Pednekar. While Dibakar Banerjee's movie will feature actress Manisha Koirala.

Karan is currently busy with his upcoming productions Drive and Raazi. He is also set to present the sequel of 2012 film Student Of The Year.





Karan Johar, Love And Lust, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani, Anurag Kashyap, Dibaker Bannerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Manisha Koirala, Bhumi Pednekar, Student Of The Year, sequel

