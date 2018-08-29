Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan's special gift to Saif and Kareena

MUMBAI: This Raksha Bandhan, celebrations were on full swing on social media with celebrities pouring in messages for their siblings. While everyone celebrated this festival with their bhaiya and behena, Bollywood’s Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan had something else planned. With the help of Foodpanda, they expressed their love for their siblings by sending them across their favourite desserts -after all desserts are something that every bhai-behen duo connects with.

On this occasion, Foodpanda, with an objective to encapsulate the unmatched emotions between siblings came forward and became the messenger for the siblings through Bollywood’s favourite celebrity sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan. The Panda visited both Karisma and Soha to make special deliveries on sibling’s day. While Karisma sent through desserts to Bebo, Soha treated his Saif Bhai with some lip smacking desserts, all chosen from Foodpanda’s [email protected] menu.

The brand also set in a new trend by fighting the stereotype of having the festival dedicated to brothers only. Having a sister is no less than having a brother and this was beautifully captured in Karisma Kapoor’s post to Kareena.

“therealkarismakapoor If you don’t have a brother doesn’t mean ur sister is any less than ur brother. She’s ur caretaker , ur confidant , ur partner in masti and most importantly she’s ur pillar of strength today and forever I am sending bebo her favourite dessert through Panda. You can send ur RakshaChakra’s favourite dessert at just Rs 9 when you order from @foodpandaindia #RakshaChakra#RevisitRakhi #ChildhoodRewind#HappyRakshaBandhan”

On the day, Foodpanda aimed to celebrate the universal love for food that ties all the siblings in the country together. The posts captured the camaraderie and innocent mischief that underlines the relationship shared by siblings which were reciprocated by the followers of Karisma and Soha.

