Karisma shares throwback video of parents 'romancing in rain'

MUMBAI: Actress Karisma Kapoor has shared a throwback video of her actor parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita romancing in the rain for a song from their film "Kal Aaj Aur Kal".

Karisma on Monday shared a small clip of the song "Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye" on Instagram and wrote: "On a gloomy day all you need is watching mama and papa romance in the rain. Rainy day blues. Love you both parents."