Karni Sena denies stone pelting on school bus

TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 01:33 PM
25 Jan 2018 01:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
New Delhi 25 January 2018: The Shree Rajput Karni Sena on Thursday denied playing any role in stone pelting on a school bus in Gurugram in Haryana over the screening of "Padmaavat".
 
Vijendra Singh, Karni Sena spokesperson, said: "Rajputs can never even think of attacking a school bus. This is a plot being created by politicians, who wish to weaken our peaceful protest." 
 
"We have a history of leading from the front. We have never run away...," he said. "Those who pelted stones were not known to anyone and hence Karni Sena was being blamed."
 
"No one saw who attacked the bus and yet we were blamed. Is there any logic in this immediate judgement?" Singh asked.
 
 
"Since the start of the protest, we have been calling for a peaceful movement. We have called for a peaceful janta curfew for today (Thursday) as well.
 
"We extend our gratitude to cinema hall owners who read our sentiments and didn't screen the movie," he added.
 
"Rajputs can never engage in violence with the innocent. They can never throw stones. We strongly deny our role in any such episode."
 
The Karni Sena has been protesting vociferously against and has demanded a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", which they say distorts history. 


