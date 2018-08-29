Khushi to debut opposite Aryan? Aishwarya chooses Anurag over Sanjay for her next, SRK’s candid picture with the Kapoor sisters, and other Bollywood updates

Here we bring you the fresh news from the world of Bollywood. So take a look at what your favourite stars are up to.

Sooraj Pancholi to launch activewear brand

Actor Sooraj Pancholi will be launching his own active clothing brand next year.

A production company has approached Sooraj to launch his own line of fitness clothing. Sooraj first discussed the brand last week. He plans to launch the clothing line by early next year.

"I am looking forward to this venture. I love the entire space of fitness so having an own line of fitness line will be another different space for me," Sooraj said in a statement to a leading publication.

"These days people are a lot more passionate about fitness and what they wear and the fashion space is growing big too," he added.

Sooraj's activewear brand will target young consumers between 21 and 38 years of age. He will be involved in the marketing strategy and will be personally looking into the designing as well.

On the film front, Sooraj has wrapped up the shoot of Time to Dance, helmed by Stanley D'Costa, and is looking forward to the release.

Haven't walked out of any project with Hrithik Roshan: Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani on Tuesday said she has not walked out of any project with Hrithik Roshan, contrary to media reports blaming theKaho Naa Pyaar Hai star of scaring her off with flirtatious behavior.

Disha shot down what she called "childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me" via social media.

"I would like to say it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something like this trivial.

"There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," she wrote.

The rumors are in relation to a film starring Hrithik and Disha's alleged beau Tiger Shroff. According to a section of media reports, Disha walked out of the film because Hrithik had flirted with her and made her feel uncomfortable.

Hrithik has also slammed the reports, albeit in a unique way.

Sharing a screenshot of two online Hindi news reports on the matter, the actor penned Hindi messages loaded with sarcasm.

"For the progress of your website, consider this tweet as a contribution. In the future, state it clearly that you need help."

To another website, Hrithik recommended a set of exercises "to clear the minds of any rubbish".

Big B prefers donating personally over campaign route

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he finds it better to donate personally rather than being part of a campaign.

The cine icon opened up about paying off farmers' loans and aiding martyrs' families at a press conference of iconic television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati here.

"While there are a lot of issues that have touched my heart, the farmers' suicide shocked me. Several years ago, when I was shooting in Vizag, I got to know that the farmers were taking their lives, not being able to pay off loans of some thousands. It felt terrible," Big B said.

"I got a list of around 50 families and paid off their loans. Recently also, through my bank, I got a list of 200 farmers and we have cleared their loans amounting to Rs 1.25 crore. It also really pains me to see so many soldiers are losing their lives. I want to thank the Chief Minister's office that helped us collate a list of 44 families. We have drafted 112 drafts of some crores towards them already.'

The actor added, "Campaigns take a long time to fructify as there are a lot of formalities and legalities involved. When you take charge, it happens much faster."

Wanted to cast Uma Thurman, Scarlett Johansson in 'Pataakha': Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Pataakha, says he wanted to cast popular Hollywood actress Uma Thurman and Scarlett Johansson to play the role of two sisters in his film.

Bhardwaj was on Tuesday interacting with the media at the song launch of Pataakha along with actors Sunil Grover, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, and singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunidhi Chauhan in Mumbai.

Asked whether he always wanted to work with new actors for this film, Bhardwaj said, "I wanted to work with Uma Thurman and Scarlett Johansson as sisters in the film as it would have looked so amazing to see them speaking Rajasthani in the film, but sadly, they don't know how to speak Rajasthani.

"I wanted to cast new people in this film because the kind of commitment I was seeking in this film would have been given to me by new actors only."

Revealing that Pataakha is based on real incidents, Bhardwaj said, "This film is a biopic as a writer of 'Do Behnein' Charan Singh Pathik has two brothers who got married to two sisters who used to fight a lot with each other and they ended up marrying in the same home.

"As far as the experience of working in this film is concerned, I really had fun making this film because the kind of energy was there on film's set was amazing. For many years, I have been working with stars, so I felt so liberated after making this film with the comparatively new cast."

Pataakha is a comedy-drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj about two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.

Based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story, the film features Sanya Malhotra, debutant Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on 28 September.

KJo tells Ayushmann how to keep extramarital affairs at bay

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned to Karan Johar on advice on how to keep extra-marital affairs, and the filmmaker was quick to give suggestions.

This happened as part of the second season of ISHQ 104.8 FM's popular show "Calling Karan".

Ayushmann, worried about how women approach him for an extramarital affair, asked Karan, "How should I say no to women who call me for extramarital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man... How should I do this?"

Karan had a quick solution to Ayushmann's problem, read a statement.

"For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that 'Listen I am married'. Well, it's very simple, it's the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann.

"Just laugh at something she says. Like 'Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you'. Or something similar, like 'Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife'. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife."

Audience footfall in theaters has immensely decreased: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming short film, Baarish Aur Chowmein says that audience footfall in theaters has immensely decreased in the last few years.

Dhulia was interacting with media at the special screening of Baarish Aur Chowmein on Tuesday, here.

Baarish Aur Chowmein revolves around Siraj (Amit Sadh) who is unable to rent a house in Mumbai as not many are willing to accommodate a Muslim. So, he hides his true identity and finds a home, where he falls in love with the landlord's daughter Neelu (Taapsee Pannu).

Asked whether he would continue making short films on the digital platform after this film, Dhulia said, "If a good script comes my way then definitely I would like to direct more short films because the digital medium is the future. Audience footfall in theaters has immensely decreased at all circuits of the country.

Especially Mumbai circuit has witnessed a drop of eight percent in the last six years. "Now people like to see movies at their homes on their laptops and mobile. Short films take less to watch so, I feel that's the future."

Asked whether the digital medium can completely take over full-length feature films, Dhulia said, "No.. it will not happen because there are certain films which take two-three hours to tell the story. You can't make films like Paan Singh Tomar, Godfather or Baahubali for less than 30 minutes. I think experimental films which have smaller budgets can be made in short film format."

Baarish Aur Chowmein is a part of a project where six Indian directors and six Pakistani directors are making movies based on the common theme of love.

It premieres on 31 August and will be aired on ZEE5.

(Source: IANS)

Varun Dhawan to revive daddy David Dhawan’s No 1 series?

According to some media reports, Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with daddy David Dhawan to revive his No 1 series that has been immortalized by Govinda on-screen. In the same report, a source was quoted saying, impressed with Varun’s performance in one of his upcoming films, David wanted to collaborate with his son again for an out-and-out comedy, for which he has already begun pre-production and is frequently meeting with technicians.

Sadak 2 to be made soon

After months of speculation on whether or not there will be a Sadak sequel, an announcement was made with Alia Bhatt in the lead. Every time we saw Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt catch up, we predicted a new story with Sadak 2 as the title.

Khushi Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan?

Many star kids are making their Bollywood debuts, now media reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is also being groomed to make an early debut. She might star in a movie that too opposite Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son. It seems the two will be launched by Karan Johar and the script will be finalized soon.

Aishwarya chooses Anurag Kashyap over Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her next

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed another project which marks the reunion of Aishwarya with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan onscreen. The beautiful couple will be starring in a movie titled Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. As per some media reports, she was also offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s next project but owing to some dates issues, she couldn’t sign the movie and choose to work with her husband.

SRK’s candid picture with the Kapoor sisters and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

SRK has shared a photo with the Kapoor sisters and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. It seems they are shooting for an AD for a soap brand. SRK has captioned the photo by writing that he is lucky to be surrounded by these gorgeous ladies.

1

/p>

Kareena and Karisma‘s sister love

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are soon coming together to shoot for an advertisement. Karisma has shared a gorgeous photo of the two and we can’t wait to see what’s coming up with the sisters.