News

Kiran Rao makes her directorial comeback with these 10 second films

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jun 2019 02:53 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Aamir Khan who otherwise is not very active on social media took to Instagram to share his wife Kiran Rao’s 10 second films that touch upon societal issues.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao made two short films for Facebook India and is a part of an initiative launched to redefine short mobile video ads in the country. These films touch upon two societal issues such as gender inequality and domestic violence against women. This marks her directorial comeback after eight long years!    

The director speaks about these 10 second films she has directed by saying, “Ten seconds. No audio. To shoot vertical. And show change in human behaviour. The brief for these films was certainly exciting. I must say that it was some great learning as a film-maker. The mobile medium has a set of realities which as content makers one must embrace and play with. Once you understand the medium, the storytelling comes naturally. It was fun making these films, and it is great to be back doing what I love most.”

Supporting his wife, Aamir shared the videos and captioned, “Hey guys, Kiran has made some 10sec films. I didn't know it was even possible to tell a story in 10 seconds! She has shown me how.

Check them out.

Take a look at his posts right here:

Tags > Kiran Rao, violence against, 10sec films, Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Directorial,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Grand Finale glimpses of Super Dancer Chapter 3

Grand Finale glimpses of Super Dancer Chapter 3
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Jun 2019 02:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jasmin Bhasin, Tanvi Dogra, Hunar Gandhi, and others have quit these popular television shows
Jasmin Bhasin, Tanvi Dogra, Hunar Gandhi, and... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan

past seven days