Kiran Rao makes her directorial comeback with these 10 second films

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Aamir Khan who otherwise is not very active on social media took to Instagram to share his wife Kiran Rao’s 10 second films that touch upon societal issues.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao made two short films for Facebook India and is a part of an initiative launched to redefine short mobile video ads in the country. These films touch upon two societal issues such as gender inequality and domestic violence against women. This marks her directorial comeback after eight long years!

The director speaks about these 10 second films she has directed by saying, “Ten seconds. No audio. To shoot vertical. And show change in human behaviour. The brief for these films was certainly exciting. I must say that it was some great learning as a film-maker. The mobile medium has a set of realities which as content makers one must embrace and play with. Once you understand the medium, the storytelling comes naturally. It was fun making these films, and it is great to be back doing what I love most.”

Supporting his wife, Aamir shared the videos and captioned, “Hey guys, Kiran has made some 10sec films. I didn't know it was even possible to tell a story in 10 seconds! She has shown me how.

