Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
24 May 2017 08:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Porus will present the true tale of India: Praneet Bhat
Porus will present the true tale of India:... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
24 May 2017 08:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dress to kill: TV actors' COOL summer looks!
Dress to kill: TV actors' COOL summer looks! | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Kriti helped Sushant to get into 'Amritsar da munda' zone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2017 11:37 AM
25 May 2017 11:37 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Kriti Sanon put together a playlist of Punjabi songs and gifted an iPod to her "Raabta" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

During the prep for the film, Sushant shared that this is the first time he is essaying the role of a Punjabi man.

Kriti then gifted him an iPod with Punjabi Bollywood and folk songs.

Kriti said in a statement: "I am a Punjabi and love Punjabi songs. I added some tracks to my Punjabi playlist and gave it to Sushant. Just thought it would help him get into the 'Amritsar da munda' zone."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Kriti Sanon, Amritsar da munda, Raabta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top