Kriti helped Sushant to get into 'Amritsar da munda' zone

Actress Kriti Sanon put together a playlist of Punjabi songs and gifted an iPod to her "Raabta" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

During the prep for the film, Sushant shared that this is the first time he is essaying the role of a Punjabi man.

Kriti then gifted him an iPod with Punjabi Bollywood and folk songs.

Kriti said in a statement: "I am a Punjabi and love Punjabi songs. I added some tracks to my Punjabi playlist and gave it to Sushant. Just thought it would help him get into the 'Amritsar da munda' zone."

(Source: IANS)